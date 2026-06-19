Leni heaps praises on Marcos, DHSUD

Naga City Mayor Leni Robredo has credited President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. for what she described as an aggressive housing campaign, saying the national government is delivering unprecedented support for homeless and low-income families.
At the Naga City Housing and Development Milestone Ceremony, Robredo thanked the Marcos administration and the Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD) for backing key housing projects in the city, including the groundbreaking of Naga’s first rental housing development, a housing initiative for government employees, and funding support for community mortgage beneficiaries.
Aggressive in providing housing
“We thank the national government. This is part of President Bongbong Marcos’ administration program that is truly aggressive in providing housing for those without homes. For a very long time, we have not seen a national government this aggressive when it comes to housing,” Robredo said.
The Naga City mayor also recalled that housing programs previously struggled with limited funding. But now, she noted, government resources are being fully utilized to expand access to shelter.
Robredo said the accelerated pace of housing development reflects stronger support from the national government.
She likewise commended DHSUD Secretary Jose Ramon Aliling for speeding up project implementation and expanding housing opportunities for Filipinos.
Salutes DHSUD secretary
“To Sec. Ping, we salute your leadership. Sec. Ping works quietly and remains very humble. We truly admire your leadership. I once served in HUDCC myself, and what you have accomplished as head of DHSUD is something I was not able to achieve when I led HUDCC. You have accelerated the delivery of decent homes to our people. That is not an easy task, but you were able to do it,” Robredo said.
“We hope you remain in your position for a long time. We will forever be grateful for your leadership,” she added.
Continue expanding housing program
For his part, Aliling said the DHSUD will continue expanding the reach of the Expanded Pambansang Pabahay para sa Pilipino Program to ensure more families benefit from the administration’s housing agenda.