Leni heaps praises on Marcos, DHSUD

Aggressive in providing housing

“We thank the national government. This is part of President Bongbong Marcos’ administration program that is truly aggressive in providing housing for those without homes. For a very long time, we have not seen a national government this aggressive when it comes to housing,” Robredo said.

The Naga City mayor also recalled that housing programs previously struggled with limited funding. But now, she noted, government resources are being fully utilized to expand access to shelter.

Robredo said the accelerated pace of housing development reflects stronger support from the national government.

She likewise commended DHSUD Secretary Jose Ramon Aliling for speeding up project implementation and expanding housing opportunities for Filipinos.