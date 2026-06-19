DOST-MIRDC as a catalyst for development, building a stronger economy

Meanwhile, beyond skills development, Solidum also highlighted that MIRDC has demonstrated innovation that solves real-world problems, noting the development of technologies such as the Internet of Things-Based Pond Water Quality Control and Monitoring Center (IPUN), which allows shrimp pond water quality monitoring through sensors that gather and analyze data.

“It increases efficiency, improves productivity, and allows workers to focus on higher-value activities,” Solidum added.

The secretary also asserted that innovation is not always about creating something grand or revolutionary; sometimes it’s about making something valuable.

“These achievements send a powerful message to every young Filipino engineer, scientist, researcher, and innovator with us today at the IMEC,” Solidum said.

Solidum urges innovators to believe in their capacity to create ideas and ability to solve problems, as the country will only be shaped, designed, developed, and built by Filipinos.

“By helping industries adopt modern technologies, improve processes, commercialize innovations, and strengthen competitiveness, that sector is not merely supporting businesses, it is helping build resilient communities and a stronger national economy,” Solidum added.

Solidum added that DOST’s vision is to create a progressive impact in the economy to help and transform the way Filipinos live.