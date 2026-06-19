BoC files second wave of complaints vs fraudulent cargo firms

The companies face charges for various violations of the Customs Modernization and Tariff Act and other applicable laws.

The cases involve 3,176 abandoned balikbayan boxes — care packages sent home by overseas workers — discovered in several ports nationwide.

Investigators uncovered schemes involving fraudulent misdeclaration and undervaluation of goods, unauthorized deconsolidation, outright smuggling, non-declaration of commercial goods, importation of prohibited items, and intellectual property rights violations.

The action follows a first batch of criminal complaints lodged 29 May against Makati Express Cargo Inc., initiated by the ports of Cebu, Davao and the Manila International Container Port.

The bureau said the actions are part of a broader crackdown on cargo firms that exploit the balikbayan box system and undermine the trust of overseas Filipino workers and their families.

“We will not stop investigating, building cases, and filing appropriate complaints against cargo operators involved in deception and other fraudulent activities that harm our OFWs and their families,” Nepomuceno said.

BoC stressed that several other cases involving suspected violations by cargo forwarding firms are under investigation, with additional complaints expected as evidence is evaluated.