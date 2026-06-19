BOC files second batch of criminal complaints against five cargo firms

The Bureau of Customs (BOC) has filed the second batch of criminal complaints before the Department of Justice (DOJ) against five cargo forwarding firms implicated in fraudulent balikbayan box operations.

The complaints were filed against Ikthus Trading Corporation, Marcelo Laylo Cargo Forwarders, Me Amoree International Consumer Goods Trading, MT De Guzman Non-Specialized Wholesale Trading, and Cargoflex Haulers Corporation for various violations of the Customs Modernization and Tariff Act (CMTA) and other applicable laws.

The cases involve a total of 3,176 abandoned balikbayan boxes discovered in several ports nationwide. Investigations conducted by the Bureau uncovered alleged schemes involving fraudulent misdeclaration and undervaluation of goods, unauthorized deconsolidation activities, outright smuggling, non-declaration of commercial goods, importation of prohibited and regulated items, and intellectual property rights violations.

The filing follows the Bureau's first batch of criminal complaints lodged on 29 May 2026 against Makati Express Cargo, Inc., with cases initiated by the Ports of Cebu, Davao, and the Manila International Container Port. Together, these actions form part of a broader enforcement initiative targeting cargo firms that exploit the balikbayan box system and undermine the trust of overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) and their families.

Customs Commissioner Ariel Nepomuceno said the Bureau remains committed to pursuing all individuals and entities found responsible for violations of customs and other relevant laws.

The BOC emphasized that the filing of these complaints is only part of its ongoing enforcement efforts. Several other cases involving suspected violations by cargo forwarding firms are currently under investigation and case build-up, with additional complaints expected to be filed as evidence is gathered and evaluated.