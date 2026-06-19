Beyond a home: Families invest in spaces built to last

This shift is driving interest in landed developments such as Celestia at Timberland Heights in San Mateo, Rizal, where homes are designed to adapt across generations and become lasting family legacies.

Just 20 minutes from Quezon City, the development combines urban accessibility with nature-led living at the foothills of the Sierra Madre. Large residential lots ranging from 345 to 1,148 square meters provide room for multigenerational families while offering an investment that appreciates over time.

“Today’s families are becoming more intentional about where they invest their time, their well-being, and their future,” said Daphne Mae Odra-Sanchez, senior vice president for Residential and Estates at Filinvest Alabang Inc. “Celestia was envisioned as a community where families pass on something of lasting value to their children.”

The master-planned community features parks, forest trails, open spaces, and wellness-focused amenities, creating an environment where families can enjoy outdoor living without sacrificing connectivity to Metro Manila, major business districts, and top schools such as Ateneo de Manila University, the University of the Philippines Diliman, and Miriam College.

Recognized at the 2025 London Design Awards for Architectural Design: Conceptual, Celestia was designed by Joel Luna Planning and Design, H1 Architecture, AECOM Singapore, and Inspira Design, blending thoughtful planning with its natural highland setting.

With Phase 1 and Phase 2 lots ranging from 353 to 886 square meters and turnover scheduled for 2027, Celestia positions itself as more than a residential address. It is envisioned as a place where families can build a home, nurture traditions, and create a legacy that can be passed on for generations.