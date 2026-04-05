Scratch Burgers one night QC takeover

Scratch Burgers is set to bring its signature smash burgers to Loyola Heights for a one-night pop-up event on 10 April, transforming a local venue into a late-night food and music hub.
The event, dubbed “Kanto Function,” will run from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m. at 81 Rosa Alvero Street, offering a mix of street food, music and community-driven nightlife.
Known for its smash burgers — crispy on the outside and juicy on the inside — Scratch Burgers has built a following for its straightforward, no-frills approach to comfort food.
Organizers said guests can expect the brand’s popular menu items served fresh in a laid-back, street-style setting, catering to diners looking for late-night eats or a casual hangout spot.
Beyond food, the event aims to create a social atmosphere where music and shared experiences take center stage, encouraging guests to gather and enjoy the night.
The pop-up is open to the public, with attendees expected to include burger enthusiasts, students and nightlife-goers in the area.