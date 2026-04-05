Scratch Burgers one night QC takeover

Known for its smash burgers — crispy on the outside and juicy on the inside — Scratch Burgers has built a following for its straightforward, no-frills approach to comfort food.

Organizers said guests can expect the brand’s popular menu items served fresh in a laid-back, street-style setting, catering to diners looking for late-night eats or a casual hangout spot.

Beyond food, the event aims to create a social atmosphere where music and shared experiences take center stage, encouraging guests to gather and enjoy the night.

The pop-up is open to the public, with attendees expected to include burger enthusiasts, students and nightlife-goers in the area.