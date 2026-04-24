New rhythm of living

There is a growing shift in how people define a good life. It is no longer just about being close to everything. It is about having enough space to slow down, enough privacy to breathe, and enough freedom to shape a home around the way you actually live. Susana Heights Village is being developed around this exact idea.

Here, life feels less compressed and more intentional. Wide residential lots ranging from 500 to 900 square meters give homeowners the rare opportunity to create real space for living. Gardens, open courtyards, private pools, family areas and quiet corners all become possible. It is not just a lot. It is a foundation for a lifestyle that values comfort, design and personal expression.