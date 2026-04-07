Kanto Function returns to Katipunan on 10 April

After the long break, music collective Up North Sounds is set to bring back its signature event, Kanto Function, on 10 April, from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m. at 81 Rosa Alvero Street in Loyola Heights, Quezon City.

Positioned in the heart of the Katipunan district, the event offers a space for students and young creatives to reconnect through music, culture and community.