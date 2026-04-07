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Kanto Function returns to Katipunan on 10 April

PARTYGOES gather around the DJ booth as Up North Sounds transforms the space into a high-energy, immersive nightlife experience.
PARTYGOES gather around the DJ booth as Up North Sounds transforms the space into a high-energy, immersive nightlife experience.Photographs courtesy of Up North Sounds
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After the long break, music collective Up North Sounds is set to bring back its signature event, Kanto Function, on 10 April, from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m. at 81 Rosa Alvero Street in Loyola Heights, Quezon City.

Positioned in the heart of the Katipunan district, the event offers a space for students and young creatives to reconnect through music, culture and community.

PARTYGOES gather around the DJ booth as Up North Sounds transforms the space into a high-energy, immersive nightlife experience.
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Kanto Function reimagines the Filipino “kanto” as a shared cultural space, transforming it into a curated experience that blends sound and social interaction. The event will feature two distinct environments: an open-air backyard stage for a more relaxed atmosphere and an indoor “boiler room” setup designed for a more immersive music experience.

Up North Sounds is also collaborating with Scratch Smashburgers, which will serve its signature offerings as part of the event, adding a local food element to the gathering.

THE Up North Sounds team comes together behind the decks, showcasing the collective driving the music, energy and community behind their growing event series.
THE Up North Sounds team comes together behind the decks, showcasing the collective driving the music, energy and community behind their growing event series.

The lineup features homegrown Katipunan talents, including Rodri, Tristan Monsod, Lane and Wegs of Ateneo de Manila University, alongside Basti Estrada and Yuki of the University of the Philippines Diliman, with guest DJs Waq and Icy.

Tickets are available online, with tiered pricing for early entry, regular admission and walk-in guests. Each ticket includes free-flowing drinks from The Bar Gin.

PARTYGOES gather around the DJ booth as Up North Sounds transforms the space into a high-energy, immersive nightlife experience.
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More updates and event details are available on the group’s official Instagram page, @upnorthsoundsph.

Organizers encourage attendees to come early and stay through the night as the event runs until early morning.

Kanto Function
Up North Sounds
Loyola Heights, Quezon City

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