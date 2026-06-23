New Filipino dream: Legacy written in land

More than ever, discerning homeowners are seeking properties that offer flexibility, permanence and room for life’s milestones. The focus is shifting from simply acquiring a residence to creating a lasting family estate, one that can adapt to changing needs, accommodate multiple generations and serve as a tangible expression of legacy.

For many Filipino parents, a home has always represented more than a financial achievement. It is the culmination of years of sacrifice and perseverance, built to provide security, opportunity and a stronger future for the generations that follow.

This renewed appreciation for long-term value is drawing families beyond the city center toward destinations where land remains both attainable and meaningful. Just 20 minutes from Quezon City, Rizal has emerged as a compelling address for those who want greater space without sacrificing connectivity. Here, the possibility of building a home that stands the test of time remains within reach.

A foundation for generational living

Within this growing landscape, Celestia at Timberland Heights introduces a distinctive vision of elevated family living, one anchored on nature, space and the enduring value of land.

As priorities evolve, homebuyers are increasingly asking not only where they want to live but what kind of future their property can support. For many, Celestia presents a compelling answer.

With lot sizes ranging from 345 to 1,148 square meters, the community offers a rare opportunity to build expansive homes within a master-planned environment. These are properties envisioned not as temporary residences but as long-term assets capable of preserving and growing value across generations.

“Today’s families are becoming more intentional about where they invest their time, their well-being, and their future,” said Daphne Mae Odra-Sanchez, senior vice president for Residential and Estates at Filinvest Alabang, Inc. “Celestia was envisioned as a community where families pass on something of lasting value to their children. That is the spirit of pamana, and it is at the heart of everything we built here.”

Connected to the city, defined by nature

Located in San Mateo, Rizal, Timberland Heights occupies a unique position at the foothills of the Sierra Madre Mountain Range, offering residents the rare privilege of being close to Metro Manila while immersed in a more natural environment.

Just 20 minutes from Quezon City, the development balances accessibility with a lifestyle increasingly sought after by modern families, one characterized by cleaner air, expansive views and a slower, more intentional pace of living.

For households with school-aged children, proximity remains a significant advantage. Leading educational institutions such as Ateneo de Manila University, the University of the Philippines Diliman and Miriam College are easily accessible via Commonwealth Avenue and C5, allowing families to spend less time on the road and more time together.

Beyond convenience, Timberland Heights fosters a lifestyle centered on wellness, recreation and meaningful connection with the outdoors. Residents enjoy access to existing amenities such as Timberland Highlands Resort and an extensive network of trails that encourage active living while maintaining close links to major commercial and business districts.

At Celestia, nature becomes an everyday luxury rather than an occasional escape.

A master-planned community with enduring appeal

The vision for Celestia was shaped by a globally recognized team that includes Joel Luna Planning and Design, H1 Architecture, AECOM Singapore and Inspira Design. Their collaborative approach earned international recognition at the London Design Awards 2025, where the project received distinction in the Architectural Design: Conceptual category for its thoughtful integration with its highland setting.

At the heart of the community lies Central Park, a generous open space designed to bring residents together and encourage a stronger sense of community. Complementing this are the Hillside Park and Forest Trail, green spaces that invite recreation, reflection and everyday encounters with nature.