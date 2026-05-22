A soulful connection in Batangas

But while the idea of multigenerational living is familiar, the reality is not always easy. Many homes struggle not because of family relationships, but because of design. Limited space, lack of privacy and poorly planned layouts can create everyday tension. The real question today is not whether families should live together, but how homes can better support that kind of life.

In the Filipino setting, extended households also function as a kind of informal support system. Parents help raise grandchildren, working adults support aging parents, and responsibilities are naturally shared. At the same time, there is growing awareness of inclusive and accessible housing — especially for seniors and persons with disabilities. Homes are expected to do more than provide shelter — they need to support different stages of life.