A soulful connection in Batangas

The concept of home in the Philippines goes beyond a physical structure; it embodies a living space enriched by multiple generations.
Traditionally, Filipino households include grandparents, parents, children and relatives, all contributing to the family’s shared life and memories.
What is evolving now is the intentional design of these homes. Due to rising land and housing costs, increased caregiving needs, and the cultural value placed on family closeness, more Filipino homes are being designed to comfortably accommodate three or more generations under one roof. This reflects both practical considerations and a deep cultural commitment to family unity.
This shift is also reflected in how people live day to day. Research from the Philippine Institute for Development Studies (PIDS) notes that young adults are staying longer in their family homes, often delaying marriage or adjusting traditional life timelines.
Data from the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) also shows a steady decline in nuclear households — from 71 percent in 1990 to 61 percent in 2020 — while extended and shared-family living continues to rise. In many urban areas, this is no longer just cultural — it is practical.
But while the idea of multigenerational living is familiar, the reality is not always easy. Many homes struggle not because of family relationships, but because of design. Limited space, lack of privacy and poorly planned layouts can create everyday tension. The real question today is not whether families should live together, but how homes can better support that kind of life.
In the Filipino setting, extended households also function as a kind of informal support system. Parents help raise grandchildren, working adults support aging parents, and responsibilities are naturally shared. At the same time, there is growing awareness of inclusive and accessible housing — especially for seniors and persons with disabilities. Homes are expected to do more than provide shelter — they need to support different stages of life.
That is why design matters now more than ever. Homes are no longer just about floor area — they are about flexibility across generations.
Well-designed multigenerational homes tend to share a few key qualities. They create a clear balance between shared and private spaces so families can gather without losing personal space. They integrate accessibility from the start, instead of treating it as an add-on. They remain flexible, allowing rooms to adapt for work, caregiving, or future needs. And most importantly, they strike a balance between connection and privacy, so living together does not mean living on top of one another.
Designed for shared lives
Modern Filipino homes are increasingly built around both togetherness and independence. Open living and dining areas often serve as the heart of the home — spaces for meals, celebrations and everyday connection — while bedrooms and private corners give people room to step back and recharge.
Flexibility is becoming just as important. Spaces are designed to shift as needs change, whether for remote work, aging family members, or growing children. Kitchens remain active shared spaces, and accessibility is woven into the design from the beginning rather than added later. The result is a home that grows with the people who live in it.
This shift can be seen in developments by Camella, part of Vista Land, which focuses on communities built with Filipino family life in mind.
Home models such as Fiona, Gianna and Hera are designed to balance shared spaces with private areas. Open layouts and large kitchens support everyday family interaction, while outdoor spaces extend where life happens beyond the walls. Interiors are also designed to be flexible, adapting as families grow and routines change.
Three-storey town villas such as Tiara and Chiara take this further by offering more adaptable living arrangements, making it easier to combine home life with work or changing household needs.
The Filipino home today
Multigenerational living today is less about tradition alone and more about choice. It is about staying connected — sharing space, responsibilities and daily life in a way that feels intentional rather than incidental.
At its core, the Filipino home remains what it has always been: not defined by the number of rooms or walls, but by the generations it brings together and supports.