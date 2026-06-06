BCDA gets land from SBMA for LEC initiatives

According to Aliño, the area will be used to accommodate BCDA officials and employees who will conduct official business while the Subic-Clark-Manila-Batangas Railway Project is being constructed, as well as the Subic-Clark-Tarlac Expressway interchange expansion.

“We are delighted to have you join our community. This partnership is more than just a lease of land. It is a commitment to building a vibrant, supportive, and sustainable home for your staff. We look forward to ensuring that their living experience here is not only comfortable but truly enriching,” the chairman said.

“The prepositioning of BCDA officials and staff is part of the agency’s thrust to ensure that the BCDA’s assets in Bataan are accelerating investments and development activities in the region,” Bingcang, for his part, said.

He added that these combined developments are expected to further accelerate investment inflows and increase the movement of personnel and operational demands in and around the Subic-Bataan-Clark growth area.

The allocation was approved by the SBMA board of directors through Resolution No. 25-07-1360 dated 10 July 2025, subject to the terms and conditions of the MOA and applicable SBMA rules and regulations.

The said arrangement supports inter-agency cooperation in advancing national government infrastructure priorities and strengthening BCDA’s operational presence within the Subic-Clark-Bataan development axis.