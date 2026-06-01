BCDA partners with Japanese firms in key infra, energy, transport projects in New Clark City

BCDA President and Chief Executive Officer Joshua M. Bingcang signed memoranda of understanding (MOUs) with Japanese energy-tech company Sustech; transport and infrastructure firms Index Strategy, Inc. and Yachiyo Engineering Co.; and Japanese trading and investment giant Marubeni Corporation during President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.’s state visit to Tokyo.

According to Bingcang, these partnerships are expected to support the development of smart energy systems, integrated transport infrastructure, and utility-ready ecosystems designed to attract high-value and technology-driven industries into New Clark City.

“The initiatives form part of broader efforts to strengthen the Luzon Economic Corridor, a strategic economic initiative involving the Philippines, the United States, and Japan that seeks to improve connectivity and accelerate investments across Subic, Clark, Manila, and Batangas,” he said.

Under the agreement with Sustech, BCDA will explore the application of advanced technologies that can improve renewable energy forecasting and electricity demand management in New Clark City.

This will transform the New Clark City into a a low-carbon and demand-responsive energy system capable of supporting future large-scale locators and energy-intensive industries.

Meanwhile, BCDA signed an MOU with Index Strategy and Yachiyo Engineering Co. to establish a collaborative framework for conducting a study on the Clark Integrated Transport System.

The proposed transport system is envisioned to strengthen regional mobility, improve supply chain efficiency, and position New Clark City as a strategic multimodal transport hub within the Luzon Economic Corridor.

BCDA also entered into a partnership with Marubeni Corporation to jointly explore opportunities for the development of power, water, and utility infrastructure in New Clark City.

These partnerships will help establish the infrastructure-ready ecosystems in New Clark City necessary to support industries requiring reliable and scalable utilities, including advanced manufacturing, digital infrastructure, hyperscale data centers, and technology-driven enterprises.

“Our collaboration with leading Japanese institutions and corporations reflects a shared vision of creating smart, future-ready communities powered by innovation, connectivity, and sustainable development,” Bingcang said.

“These partnerships will help strengthen New Clark City’s competitiveness as an investment destination and support broader economic opportunities across Central Luzon and the country,” he added.

Aside from the signing ceremonies, the BCDA delegation also met with the Japan Overseas Infrastructure Investment Corporation for Transport and Urban Development (JOIN) to present high-impact transport, utility, and real estate pipeline projects and explore potential Japanese investment and financing participation through public-private partnerships and joint ventures.

The agreements were signed on 29 May 2026 in Tokyo on the sidelines of the state visit.

BCDA said the partnerships support the infrastructure and economic development agenda of the Marcos administration, particularly efforts to strengthen regional connectivity, accelerate strategic investments, and position the Philippines as a competitive destination for high-value industries.

BCDA added that the MOUs signed reflect growing international confidence in New Clark City and the Philippines’ long-term infrastructure and economic development agenda, particularly as the government positions Central Luzon as a key investment and logistics corridor in the region.