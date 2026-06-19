After ‘Magellan,’ what now?

Speaking at a press conference on 18 June, Film Academy of the Philippines director general Paolo Villaluna announced the opening of submissions for the country’s Best International Feature Film entry to the 2027 Oscars, while citing Magellan as a model for future contenders.

Magellan demonstrated how a Filipino film can gain momentum through major festival exposure and strong international distribution. The film premiered at the Cannes Film Festival and was backed by North American distributor Janus Films, factors that are said to have increasingly important role in today’s Oscar race.

To build on that momentum, FAP has launched “Byaheng Oscars,” a support program that offers financial incentives to Filipino producers or filmmakers whose works qualify for international awards campaigns.

The country’s official Oscar entry will automatically receive P8 million in support. Additional grants will be awarded to films that premiere, compete or win at major festivals such as Cannes, the Berlin International Film Festival and the Venice International Film Festival. Producers and filmmakers may also receive incentives for securing North American distributors with proven Oscar credentias.

A film that checks all the major boxes — including festival recognition and an established U.S. distributor — could receive up to P25 million in government support.

The Philippines’ selection process officially opened on 18 June, with submissions accepted until 31 July through FAP. A shortlist will be announced on 15 August, while the country’s official Oscar submission will be revealed on 2 September.

An independent National Selection Committee approved by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences will determine the winning film.

Beyond the official entry, FAP revealed that Filipino films that independently qualify under Academy rules through victories at major international festivals may also receive government support for Oscar campaigns.

The expanded initiative signals the Philippines’ determination to turn international acclaim into Oscar recognition, using the path carved by Magellan as a blueprint for future contenders. While the country has yet to earn its first nomination in the Best International Feature Film category, officials hope the combination of stronger funding, earlier campaigning and strategic global partnerships will finally bring a Filipino film closer to the Academy Awards stage.