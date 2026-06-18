‘Byaheng Oscars’: Here’s how much support a Phl contender can get

The Film Academy of the Philippines (FAP) has unveiled a new incentive program that could provide up to P25 million in support for the country's official submission to the Academy Awards' Best International Feature Film category.

During the launch of the 2026 Oscar selection process on 18 June, FAP announced a package of financial incentives designed to help Filipino films compete more aggressively on the international awards circuit and mount stronger Oscar campaigns.

Under the program, the film selected as the Philippines' official Oscar entry will automatically receive P8 million in funding.

Additional grants will be awarded if the film achieves key international milestones. A film that premieres at an A-list international film festival will receive another P3 million, while a festival win will qualify it for an additional P3 million incentive.

FAP is also offering a separate P3 million bonus for films that win at any of the world’s three most prestigious film festivals — Cannes, Berlin, and Venice.

The agency is likewise encouraging producers to secure international distribution. Films that land a North American distributor will receive another P3 million, while those represented by distributors with previous Oscar nominations or wins can qualify for further incentives. An additional P2 million may also be awarded if the distributor has a track record of Oscar-shortlisted titles.

According to FAP, a film that checks all the boxes could receive a total of P25 million in support.

Officials said the funding structure recognizes that a successful Oscar campaign requires more than just a strong film. International distribution, festival exposure, and awards-season campaigning have become increasingly crucial in securing visibility among Academy voters.

FAP cited last year’s Philippine Oscar submission, Magellan, as an example of a film that would have qualified for several of the incentives after premiering at a major festival and securing North American distribution.

The incentives were announced alongside the opening of submissions for the Philippines’ official entry to the 2027 Academy Awards. Producers have until 31 July to submit eligible films for consideration.