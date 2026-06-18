Philippines, Malaysia, Indonesia hold first trilateral sea, air patrols

Hosted by the Philippines, the two-day engagement brought together naval and air assets from the three neighboring countries in a coordinated effort to strengthen interoperability and promote peace, security and stability in the tri-border area.

The exercise featured formation sailing, passing honors, communications and coordination drills, officer and personnel exchanges, visual signaling exercises, maritime interdiction and boarding procedures, and replenishment-at-sea maneuvers.

The participating air assets simultaneously carried out coordinated patrols and maritime surveillance missions to enhance maritime domain awareness, strengthen information-sharing and demonstrate the three nations' ability to synchronize air and maritime operations.

The activity also included aerial and maritime observation missions aimed at improving collective capabilities for monitoring maritime activities, supporting search-and-rescue operations and responding to humanitarian assistance and disaster response contingencies.

Brig. Gen. Aldrin Annani, deputy commander for external defense operations of the Western Mindanao Command, said the engagement underscores the shared responsibility of the Philippines, Malaysia and Indonesia in securing one of Southeast Asia's most strategically important maritime corridors.

“The successful conduct of this trilateral engagement demonstrates the strong partnership among the Philippines, Malaysia, and Indonesia. Through enhanced cooperation, information sharing, and coordinated activities, we continue to strengthen our collective capability to address common maritime challenges, support lawful maritime activities, and contribute to regional stability,” Annani said.

The trilateral initiative also supports efforts to deter illegal fishing, smuggling, piracy and other forms of transnational maritime crime while helping protect the livelihoods of fishing communities and other maritime stakeholders.

Observers from various government agencies and maritime stakeholders also participated, highlighting the importance of a whole-of-government approach to maritime governance, disaster preparedness and regional cooperation.

Western Mindanao Command chief Lt. Gen. Donald M. Gumiran monitored the exercise and praised the participating forces and partner nations for the successful conduct of the historic engagement.

“The successful completion of this inaugural trilateral activity reflects the enduring partnership among our nations and our shared commitment to preserving peace, security, and stability in our maritime domain. By working together, we strengthen not only our collective security but also the confidence of our people whose lives and livelihoods depend on safe and secure seas,” Gumiran said.

The AFP said the successful engagement establishes a strong foundation for future trilateral activities under the Trilateral Cooperative Arrangement, which aims to enhance mutual trust, interoperability and collective efforts toward a peaceful, secure and prosperous maritime region.