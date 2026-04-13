AFP, US, Australia hold joint drills in West Philippine Sea

The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) said Monday it conducted a multilateral maritime exercise with the United States and Australia in the West Philippine Sea from 9 to 12 April 2026, as part of efforts to strengthen regional defense cooperation.
The activity, called a Multilateral Maritime Cooperative Activity (MMCA), involved the United States Indo-Pacific Command and the Australian Defence Force.
The AFP said the latest iteration marked the second MMCA this year involving the three countries and the 16th overall, highlighting deepening security ties and a shared commitment to maintaining regional stability.
Philippine forces deployed the Navy’s BRP Rajah Sulayman (PS20), along with Air Force assets including FA-50 fighter jets, A-29B Super Tucano aircraft, a C-208B aircraft, and a Sokol search and rescue helicopter. The Philippine Coast Guard also deployed BRP Melchora Aquino (MRRV 9702).
Australia deployed HMAS Toowoomba (FFH156) with an MH-60R helicopter and a P-8A Poseidon aircraft, while the United States contributed USS Ashland (LSD-48).
The joint drills included replenishment at sea approach, rendezvous procedures, communications exercises, maritime domain awareness operations, division tactics maneuvers, flyby and photo exercises, night steaming, and a farewell pass. The exercise concluded with a formal finish exercise declaration.
The AFP also noted the transport of four Naval Combat Engineering Brigade equipment assets from Manila Bay to Puerto Princesa City, Palawan aboard USS Ashland, demonstrating logistics interoperability between Philippine and US forces.
The military reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening partnerships with allied nations to safeguard maritime security, protect national interests, and support peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region.