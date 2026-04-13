AFP says joint drills boost maritime defense coordination

The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) on Monday reported that it conducted a Multilateral Maritime Cooperative Activity from 9 to 12 April 2026 with the United States Indo-Pacific Command and the Australian Defence Force in the West Philippine Sea.
The exercise marked the second such activity this year involving the Philippines, the United States, and Australia, and the 16th overall, reflecting continued defense coordination among the three countries.
The AFP deployed the Philippine Navy’s BRP Rajah Sulayman (PS20) and Philippine Air Force assets, including FA-50 fighter jets, A-29B Super Tucano aircraft, a C-208B, and a Sokol search-and-rescue helicopter. The Philippine Coast Guard deployed BRP Melchora Aquino (MRRV 9702).
Australia deployed HMAS Toowoomba (FFH156) with an MH-60R helicopter and a P-8A Poseidon aircraft, while the United States contributed USS Ashland (LSD-48).
Activities included replenishment-at-sea approach, rendezvous procedures, communications exercises, maritime domain awareness operations, division tactics, flyby and photo exercises, night steaming, screening exercises, and a farewell pass. The exercise concluded with a formal finish exercise.
The AFP said the activity also included the transport of Naval Combat Engineering Brigade equipment — one payloader, one telescopic crane, and two concrete mixers — from Manila Bay to Puerto Princesa City, Palawan aboard USS Ashland, demonstrating logistics interoperability.