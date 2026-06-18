Nartatez urges disaster readiness during nationwide earthquake drill

Nartatez said all PNP units were directed to actively join the nationwide exercise to ensure a swift and organized response during actual earthquakes.

“The magnitude 7.8 earthquake in Mindanao sent a clear message that this kind of activity should not be taken for granted. This is a life-saving drill and on the part of the PNP, we want to go beyond by coming up with measures for quick and coordinated response to assist as many of our kababayan,” he said.

The PNP chief noted that police officers are often the first responders during natural disasters, citing past typhoons, volcanic eruptions and the recent earthquake that struck Sarangani and nearby provinces.

He said police personnel immediately assisted injured victims, secured damaged areas and led initial search-and-rescue operations following the strong tremor.

The drill was conducted in coordination with member agencies of the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council as part of routine nationwide preparedness activities aimed at strengthening interagency disaster response.

This quarter's exercise simulated a magnitude 7.2 earthquake along the West Valley Fault and coincided with the launch of the Harmonized National Contingency Plan for high-intensity earthquakes in the Greater Metro Manila Area.

The initiative supports President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s directive, through Interior Secretary Jonvic Remulla, to enhance the disaster response capabilities of law enforcement agencies and adopt a more proactive approach to natural calamities.

Nartatez said the recent Mindanao earthquake highlighted the need for sustained preparedness, effective communication and teamwork among emergency responders.

“Time is of the essence during critical moments right after strong earthquakes. Hindi puwede na kasama ang mga pulis na magpa-panic. Instead, police forces must take the lead in immediate response to ensure the safety of the public,” he said.

He added that participation in the drill also helps ensure the safety and operational readiness of police personnel during real emergency situations.