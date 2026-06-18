Makati rolls out P5K aid for solo parents

“Solo parents carry a weight that most people do not fully see. They raise their children, manage their households, and hold their families together, often with very little support,” Binay said in a statement.

The beneficiaries are among the first batch of solo parents whose applications were approved on or before April 30 and who hold active Solo Parent identification cards issued by the Makati Social Welfare Department (MSWD).

The cash aid forms part of a P10,000 annual benefit established under City Ordinance No. 2025-A-026, with recipients receiving P5,000 before July 1 and another P5,000 before Dec. 1.

The rollout comes as local governments increasingly expand social protection programs for vulnerable sectors amid persistent economic pressures on Filipino families.

“This subsidy is our way of telling every solo parent in Makati: we see you, and this city has your back,” she added.

City officials said solo parents who registered before June 1 are entitled to both the midyear and year-end payouts, while those who registered between June 1 and Nov. 1 will qualify only for the second tranche.

Beyond the cash incentive, the ordinance provides a package of support services for solo parents and their dependents, including livelihood and skills training, educational assistance, healthcare services, psychosocial counseling, employment programs, housing assistance, and PhilHealth coverage.

Binay said the initiative seeks to provide solo parents with opportunities to achieve greater economic stability rather than relying solely on financial aid.

“This program is not just about the cash; it is about giving solo parents a real chance to get ahead,” she said. “We want them to have access to jobs, to training, to healthcare, and to a future where they and their children can thrive.”

The city government said the program complements the benefits provided under the Expanded Solo Parents Welfare Act, which broadened government support for solo parents nationwide.

Makati is also extending separate monthly assistance of P1,000 to around 1,700 solo parents who are certified city residents, earn minimum wage or less, and are not receiving any other regular government cash assistance.

Officials said applications approved between May 1 and June 30 will be processed as a second batch, with payouts scheduled for August.