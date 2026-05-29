Go pushes solo parent benefits

Aragones, Board Members Tutti Caringal and Neptali Bagnes, Mayor Dennis Hain and Vice Mayor Junjun Batallones also extended assistance during the activity.

“I do not consider myself a politician. Politics is very chaotic these days. When politicians are busy fighting, it is public service that suffers,” Go said.

“I should be the one thanking you because you gave me another opportunity to serve. Thank you very much,” he added.

Go also cited Republic Act 11861, or the Expanded Solo Parents Welfare Act, which grants additional benefits including discounts on baby essentials and expanded parental leave privileges.

“To all solo parents, do not lose hope. What matters is that we are alive. There is no better feeling than being with your children. They are what help us overcome our hardships,” he said.

The senator also encouraged residents needing medical assistance to seek help from Malasakit Centers in Sta. Cruz and San Pablo City.

“We will continue serving because service is my passion. Service to people is service to God and service to Allah,” Go said.