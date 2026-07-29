For the Philippine market, the all-new ES will be available with self-charging hybrid variants as well as the country's first fully electric Lexus ES, reflecting the brand's multi-pathway approach to electrification.

Inside, the sedan receives a redesigned cabin with premium materials, upgraded connectivity, enhanced comfort features, and Lexus' latest driver-assistance technologies. The interior continues to embody the Japanese philosophy of Omotenashi, which focuses on anticipating the needs of every guest.

Lexus said additional details on the Philippine lineup, specifications, and pricing will be announced closer to the vehicle's official launch in August.