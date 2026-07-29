Lexus Philippines is set to introduce the all-new Lexus ES this August, marking the next generation of its executive luxury sedan with updated styling, electrified powertrains, and advanced in-car technology.
The redesigned ES features Lexus' latest design language, offering a longer body, increased cabin space, and a more refined exterior. New color options include the debut of Sou, alongside signature finishes such as Sonic Copper, Sonic Titanium, Sonic Chrome, Sonic Iridium, White Nova Glass Flake, and Graphite Black Glass Flake.
For the Philippine market, the all-new ES will be available with self-charging hybrid variants as well as the country's first fully electric Lexus ES, reflecting the brand's multi-pathway approach to electrification.
Inside, the sedan receives a redesigned cabin with premium materials, upgraded connectivity, enhanced comfort features, and Lexus' latest driver-assistance technologies. The interior continues to embody the Japanese philosophy of Omotenashi, which focuses on anticipating the needs of every guest.
Lexus said additional details on the Philippine lineup, specifications, and pricing will be announced closer to the vehicle's official launch in August.