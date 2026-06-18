Girls don't chase boys, they chase BTS tickets: How to secure day 3 ‘ARIRANG’ in Bulacan

After tickets for the first two Philippine stops of BTS WORLD TOUR "ARIRANG" IN BULACAN disappeared almost as quickly as they went on sale, social media exploded with one collective plea: "Day 3, please!" The demand became so overwhelming that "Day 3" trended online, with fans flooding Live Nation Philippines' comment sections and even launching petitions for additional concert dates.

The good news? Live Nation Philippines has officially announced a third Bulacan show, giving thousands of hopeful ARMYs another shot at finally seeing RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V and Jung Kook live.

If you're preparing for what may be one of the biggest ticket wars of the year, here's everything you need to know.

Mark your calendars

ARMY membership presale runs on Friday, June 19 from 9:00 AM to 10:00 PM, with the general on-sale beginning Saturday, June 20 at 9:00 AM.

Fans are advised to log in early, as demand is expected to be just as intense — if not greater — than the first round, which sold out almost immediately.

Before ticket selling starts

Preparation is everything. Veteran concertgoers know that securing BTS tickets isn't just about luck—it's about strategy.

Here's your pre-ticket checklist:

Create or log in to your Ticketmaster Philippines account before sale day.

Double-check your payment methods and ensure your card or e-wallet has sufficient funds.

Keep your internet connection stable.

Use only one browser or device to avoid possible queue issues.

Log in at least 30 minutes before ticket selling begins.

Expect a virtual queue

Once ticket selling opens, thousands of fans will enter the online queue simultaneously.

Don't refresh the page once you're assigned a queue number. Refreshing may cause you to lose your place. Instead, wait patiently until it's your turn to purchase.

Know your ticket options

Fans can choose from four ticket categories:

VIP Soundcheck – ₱25,000

Floor Standing – ₱20,000

Bleachers 1 – ₱13,500

Bleachers 2 – ₱7,500

Additional online ticketing fees may apply. (www.livenation.ph)

Speed matters

Once it's your turn, act quickly.

Select your preferred section, review your order carefully, complete payment immediately, and wait for your confirmation email. Tickets are limited, and popular sections can disappear within seconds.

Beware of scammers

With overwhelming demand comes a surge in fake sellers.

Fans are strongly advised to purchase only through official ticketing channels. Avoid unofficial resellers, suspicious social media listings, and offers that seem too good to be true.

One more chance to make history

For many Filipino ARMYs, this isn't just another concert. It's BTS' long-awaited return after years away from the Philippine stage, making every ticket feel like a golden ticket.

So charge your devices, prepare your payment details, manifest your queue number, and maybe have a lucky photocard nearby.

Because in 2026, girls aren't chasing boys.

They're chasing that coveted "You got your ticketsl" screen.