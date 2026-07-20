FIFA made history on Sunday (Monday Philippine time) by staging the first-ever halftime show in a men's World Cup final, transforming football's biggest match into a global entertainment spectacle featuring some of the world's biggest music stars.
Curated by Coldplay frontman Chris Martin and produced by Global Citizen, the 11-minute performance took place during halftime of the 2026 FIFA World Cup final between Spain and Argentina at the New York New Jersey Stadium.
The historic lineup was headlined by Madonna, Shakira, BTS and Justin Bieber, with Nigerian superstar Burna Boy also taking the stage. Internationally acclaimed conductor Gustavo Dudamel led orchestral musicians, while the PS22 Chorus featuring Coldplay joined the finale. Special appearances by The Muppets added a lighthearted touch to the show.
Madonna opened the performance with her hit "Music," while BTS energized the crowd with "Dynamite." Justin Bieber performed an acoustic rendition of "Everything Hallelujah," before Shakira and Burna Boy performed the tournament's official anthem, "Dai Dai." The show concluded with Chris Martin, the PS22 Chorus and the performers joining together for a finale celebrating unity and hope.
The halftime show was designed to support the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund, which aims to expand access to education and football opportunities for children worldwide. FIFA said part of the proceeds from World Cup ticket sales will help finance the initiative.
The inaugural halftime show marked a significant departure from World Cup tradition, adopting a Super Bowl-style format.