FIFA made history on Sunday (Monday Philippine time) by staging the first-ever halftime show in a men's World Cup final, transforming football's biggest match into a global entertainment spectacle featuring some of the world's biggest music stars.

Curated by Coldplay frontman Chris Martin and produced by Global Citizen, the 11-minute performance took place during halftime of the 2026 FIFA World Cup final between Spain and Argentina at the New York New Jersey Stadium.