RM takes on new role as ambassador for Korean heritage

Known not only for his work as a musician but also for his deep appreciation of art and history, RM is expected to take part in a range of promotional initiatives that highlight Korea’s traditions, historical treasures, and cultural identity. Through the role, he will help connect global audiences with stories and artifacts preserved by the museum.

To mark the occasion, the National Museum of Korea presented RM with a special commemorative gift: a miniature hanging-scroll version of the historic “Daedongyeojido,” one of the museum’s notable collection pieces. The original work is a celebrated map of Korea that holds significant historical value.

RM expressed gratitude for the appointment and shared his enthusiasm for the responsibility.

“I hope to help more people discover and appreciate the value and beauty of Korea’s cultural heritage,” he said.

The new role reflects RM’s long-standing interest in the arts, an aspect of his public life that has often drawn attention from fans and cultural institutions alike.

Over the years, the BTS star has become known for supporting museums, collecting artwork and promoting cultural appreciation beyond the music industry.