Global K-pop phenomenon BTS has announced that it will not submit its music for consideration at the 69th Grammy Awards, following the Recording Academy's introduction of a new Asian Pop category.

In a statement shared through the Instagram Stories of all seven members, the group said they had decided to forgo this year's submission, adding that they hope "music can be heard and loved as music itself, rather than being divided by region or language." They also thanked their fans, ARMY, for their unwavering support.

The decision has been widely interpreted as a response to the newly created category, with many viewing it as a statement against separating artists based on geography instead of competing in the general music fields.

The announcement comes amid another successful year for BTS. Their fifth studio album, ARIRANG, debuted atop the Billboard 200 with 641,000 units, while its lead single, "SWIM," reached number one on the Billboard Hot 100, marking another milestone in the group's global career.