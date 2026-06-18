Flood inquiry must produce reforms

He called for a unified, inter-agency effort to close the procedural loopholes that enable corruption.

“The fight against corruption cannot operate in isolation,” Remulla said. “Corruption cases move through an entire justice ecosystem — from investigation, prosecution, adjudication, and ultimately, the delivery of justice. If one part of the system is weak, the entire system is affected.”

Remulla told international leaders and experts that sustainable development is impossible without transparent, accountable government institutions.

“You cannot have effective health systems without accountable institutions. You cannot build sustainable infrastructure without transparency,” Remulla said. “And you cannot achieve lasting development if people no longer believe in the institutions created to serve them.”

The anti-graft chief acknowledged that the expansive flood control probe is complex, but he maintained that the crisis provides an opportunity to pinpoint and fix the government’s weak links.

He argued that the ultimate success of anti-corruption campaigns should be measured by the quality of public service, not just by counting convictions.