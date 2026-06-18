Elegance meets advocacy at Miss Philippines Earth 2026 long gown show

Among the contestants who drew attention during the elegant showcase were Pinukpuk, Kalinga’s Natasha Pauline Batac; Sto. Tomas, Batangas representative Czharich Oli, who earlier captured the Gold Award in the talent competition; Marikina City’s Alyssa Rae Zabala; Ballesteros, Cagayan’s Rina Andrea delos Santos; and Agoo, La Union’s Patricia Anne Nichole Bangug.

Also making their presence felt were Raihjja Japor Lames of Tayabas City, Bella Grace Flores of the Filipino Community of Florida, USA, Tiffany Carman Christen of Passi City, Queenly Mae Silvestre Cañete of Payao, Zamboanga Sibugay and Mary Ganaba of Tupi, South Cotabato — both recognized in the talent finals.

Completing the list of standout delegates were Janela Andal Recio of Baguio City and Kirsten Dawn Delerio of Cebu, as they joined their fellow candidates in one of the pageant’s most anticipated preliminary events.

The search for the next environmental ambassador continues as the road to the Miss Philippines Earth 2026 coronation culminates on June 27 in Malitbog, Bukidnon.

Top 3 Evening Gown competition winners:

1st Place - Mandaluyong City

2nd Place - Tumauini

3rd Place - Agoo

DAILY TRIBUNE is a proud media partner of Miss Philippines Earth.