Sustainability takes center stage at Miss Philippines Earth 2026

Each contestant brought her own interpretation of sustainable fashion, turning discarded materials into eye-catching ensembles that reflected innovation, resourcefulness, and environmental responsibility. The competition served as a reminder that waste can be transformed into works of art while promoting responsible consumption.

The gathering also recognized delegates who made a strong impression on the media and judges through their communication skills, stage presence, and overall impact throughout the day’s activities.

As the competition intensifies, the candidates continue to prepare for the national finals, where one woman will earn the opportunity to carry the country’s environmental advocacy on a larger platform.

Winners

Media Choice Award

Gold: Raihjja Japor Lames (Tayabas City)

Silver: Kirsten Dawn Delerio (Cebu City)

Bronze: Queenly Mae Silvestre Cañete (Payao, Zamboanga Sibugay)

Upcycling Casual Chic Competition

Gold: Prima Joy Narag Alamban (Tumauini, Isabela)

Silver: Alyssa Rae Zabala (Marikina City)

Bronze: Nicole Grace Locsin Ampong (Malaybalay City)

Iconic Impression Award

Rina Andrea Delos Santos (Ballesteros, Cagayan)

Natasha Pauline Batac (Pinukpuk, Kalinga)

Czharich Oli (Sto. Tomas, Batangas)

The Miss Philippines Earth 2026 Grand Coronation Night is set for June 27 in the municipality of Malitbog, Bukidnon.