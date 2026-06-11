Sustainability takes center stage at Miss Philippines Earth 2026

Environmental advocacy met creativity and confidence as the candidates of Miss Philippines Earth 2026 gathered at the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) in Quezon City for the highly anticipated Media Moments and Upcycling Casual Chic Competition.
The event highlighted the delegates’ ability to transform recycled and repurposed materials into fashionable creations, proving that sustainability can be both meaningful and stylish. Beyond the runway, the candidates also engaged with members of the media, sharing their environmental initiatives and demonstrating their commitment to becoming effective ambassadors for ecological awareness.
Each contestant brought her own interpretation of sustainable fashion, turning discarded materials into eye-catching ensembles that reflected innovation, resourcefulness, and environmental responsibility. The competition served as a reminder that waste can be transformed into works of art while promoting responsible consumption.
The gathering also recognized delegates who made a strong impression on the media and judges through their communication skills, stage presence, and overall impact throughout the day’s activities.
As the competition intensifies, the candidates continue to prepare for the national finals, where one woman will earn the opportunity to carry the country’s environmental advocacy on a larger platform.
Winners
Media Choice Award
Gold: Raihjja Japor Lames (Tayabas City)
Silver: Kirsten Dawn Delerio (Cebu City)
Bronze: Queenly Mae Silvestre Cañete (Payao, Zamboanga Sibugay)
Upcycling Casual Chic Competition
Gold: Prima Joy Narag Alamban (Tumauini, Isabela)
Silver: Alyssa Rae Zabala (Marikina City)
Bronze: Nicole Grace Locsin Ampong (Malaybalay City)
Iconic Impression Award
Rina Andrea Delos Santos (Ballesteros, Cagayan)
Natasha Pauline Batac (Pinukpuk, Kalinga)
Czharich Oli (Sto. Tomas, Batangas)
The Miss Philippines Earth 2026 Grand Coronation Night is set for June 27 in the municipality of Malitbog, Bukidnon.