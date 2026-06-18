DOJ eyes cases from Senate’s 13 May probe

Vida said the DOJ’s special panel investigating the incident is continuing to assess the facts and evidence gathered so far.

The Office of the Ombudsman is also conducting a separate investigation into the matter and has jurisdiction over offenses allegedly committed by public officials in connection with the performance of their official duties, Vida said.

He said, “One of the things the panel still has to weigh is where any case should be filed.”

The DOJ chief said investigators are working to determine whether the DOJ would be the proper prosecuting authority or whether the matter should instead be pursued before the Ombudsman.

He indicated that the factual picture surrounding the incident has become clearer in recent weeks but emphasized that investigators have yet to reach final conclusions.

He said, “The facts are becoming clearer,” adding that the inquiry remains ongoing.

Vida stressed that any decision on filing charges would be based solely on the evidence and applicable law, and urged the public to avoid drawing premature conclusions while the investigation is still underway.

A special panel was earlier constituted by the DOJ to investigate the circumstances surrounding the 13 May incident at the Senate.

This includes events linked to an attempt by law enforcement authorities to serve an arrest warrant on Senator Ronald dela Rosa.

The DOJ secretary said prosecutors will continue evaluating the evidence before determining the appropriate legal action and forum for any future cases that may emerge from the investigation.