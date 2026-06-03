DoJ’s Bato inquiry will proceed — spox

Martinez issued the remarks after being asked whether a complaint filed by Tindig Pilipinas before the Ombudsman against Senate President Alan Peter Cayetano, Sen. Robin Padilla, and suspended Senate Sergeant-at-Arms Mao Aplasca would affect the DoJ’s ongoing investigation into the alleged escape of Sen. Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa from authorities at the upper chamber’s premises on 14 May.

Evidence welcome

“The panel remains open to receiving any evidence that may assist in its investigation. Its findings, however, will be based on its own independent assessment of the evidence submitted to it and gathered in the course of its investigation,” Martinez added.

Earlier on Wednesday, human rights advocates and various cause-oriented groups filed a complaint for violation of Presidential Decree 1829, or obstruction of justice, before the Office of the Ombudsman against Cayetano, Padilla and Aplasca.

The complainants alleged that the respondents played roles in the purported escape of Dela Rosa from authorities on 14 May.

Tindig Pilipinas convener Francis Joseph Aquino Dee said the complaint was intended to underscore that public officials must be held accountable for actions that undermine the rule of law.

“The rule of law requires accountability. Public office must never be used as a shield against justice,” Dee said.