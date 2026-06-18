DOH cautions public on wild mushroom consumption

BAGUIO CITY — Authorities from the Department of Health (DOH) Cordillera are advising the public to be cautious or better yet avoid eating wild mushrooms.

The DOH issued the warning after reports of suspected mushroom consumption-related cases were recorded. According to the department, a total of 12 cases have been reported across the Cordillera region. Patients range in age from 19 to 56 years old, consisting of 10 males and 2 females.

“All cases were linked to the consumption of wild or foraged mushrooms, which are often difficult to distinguish from edible varieties,” the DOH stated.