DOH cautions public on wild mushroom consumption

BAGUIO CITY — Authorities from the Department of Health (DOH) Cordillera are advising the public to be cautious or better yet avoid eating wild mushrooms.
The DOH issued the warning after reports of suspected mushroom consumption-related cases were recorded. According to the department, a total of 12 cases have been reported across the Cordillera region. Patients range in age from 19 to 56 years old, consisting of 10 males and 2 females.
“All cases were linked to the consumption of wild or foraged mushrooms, which are often difficult to distinguish from edible varieties,” the DOH stated.
The DOH strongly urged the public not to eat wild mushrooms harvested from unreliable sources and to consult mushroom experts instead. Health authorities noted that some poisonous mushrooms closely resemble safe, edible species and may cause severe illness or even death if ingested.
The public is also advised to seek early consultation at the nearest health facility in case of symptoms such as vomiting, diarrhea, dizziness, or abdominal pain after mushroom consumption.
The DOH Cordillera is coordinating with local government units to strengthen public awareness campaigns and prevent further cases during the rainy season, when mushroom growth is more common. Mushroom experts also advised the public never to eat any mushrooms not identified as 100% safe or edible. They were also advised not to rely too much on online sources when identifying edible mushrooms.