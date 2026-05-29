New fish kill reported in Lanao del Norte coastal towns

Cagayan de Oro City — The Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) in Northern Mindanao has reported new fish kill incidents in the coastal towns of Baroy and Tubod in Lanao del Norte.
Edward Yasay, BFAR Regional Director, stated in a report to Lanao del Norte Governor Mohammad Khalid Dimaporo that a red tide warning has been issued in the affected communities. This is due to the presence of a harmful algal bloom (HAB), which triggered water discoloration in the area.
The BFAR noted that the presence of fish cages in the area may have also contributed to the fish kills.
The bureau had earlier issued an advisory after analyzing water samples collected for plankton identification from the discolored area. The analysis revealed the presence of Gymnodinium, a type of algae bloom commonly known as red tide.
"The public is urged to avoid eating dead fish, ensure that seafood is clean and well-cooked, and avoid swimming in areas with discoloration," the advisory stated.
Red tide is a common, informal term for a harmful algal bloom (HAB) where microscopic, naturally occurring plankton—particularly dinoflagellates—multiply rapidly into high concentrations. BFAR explained that the presence of an algal bloom can cause a fish kill when detected in high cell density counts.
Nevertheless, the public is strongly advised to refrain from eating dead fish obtained from waters covered by the discoloration. Fresh fish and other seafood products remain safe for human consumption, provided they are fresh and washed thoroughly before cooking. Swimming is also discouraged while water discoloration is still observed.