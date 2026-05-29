New fish kill reported in Lanao del Norte coastal towns

Cagayan de Oro City — The Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) in Northern Mindanao has reported new fish kill incidents in the coastal towns of Baroy and Tubod in Lanao del Norte.

Edward Yasay, BFAR Regional Director, stated in a report to Lanao del Norte Governor Mohammad Khalid Dimaporo that a red tide warning has been issued in the affected communities. This is due to the presence of a harmful algal bloom (HAB), which triggered water discoloration in the area.

The BFAR noted that the presence of fish cages in the area may have also contributed to the fish kills.

The bureau had earlier issued an advisory after analyzing water samples collected for plankton identification from the discolored area. The analysis revealed the presence of Gymnodinium, a type of algae bloom commonly known as red tide.

"The public is urged to avoid eating dead fish, ensure that seafood is clean and well-cooked, and avoid swimming in areas with discoloration," the advisory stated.