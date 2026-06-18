DepEd, Zambales sign deal for new public school buildings

The agreement was signed at the DepEd Complex along Meralco Avenue in Pasig City on 2 June.

The BEFP is part of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s initiative to expand learning spaces in public schools through the 2026 General Appropriations Act.

Under the agreement, four schools in Zambales will receive new school buildings: Bangantalinga Elementary School and Paulo Abastillas Sr. Memorial Elementary School in Iba, Carael Integrated School in Botolan, and Sta. Rita Elementary School in Cabangan.

Governor Hermogenes Ebdane Jr. said the program aims to provide students with safer, more comfortable and more suitable learning environments.

“Layunin ng programa na mabigyan ang mga mag-aaral ng mas ligtas, komportable, at angkop na kapaligiran para sa pagkatuto. Sa ilalim ng kasunduan, ang DepEd ang mangangasiwa sa pondo at technical standards habang ang Pamahalaang Panlalawigan ng Zambales ang magsasagawa ng implementasyon ng proyekto,” Ebdane said.

The governor also thanked Education Secretary Sonny Angara for supporting programs that improve the quality of education and school facilities in Zambales and across the country.

Present during the signing were Undersecretary for Administration Atty. Mel John Versoza, Undersecretary for Senior Personnel Oversight and Head of Procuring Entity Atty. Peter Irving Corvera, Assistant Secretary Aurelio Paulo Bartolome, and Undersecretary for Operations Dr. Malcolm S. Garma.

Joining the Zambales delegation were Schools Division Superintendent William Roderick Fallorin, CESO VI, Provincial Planning and Development Office representative Emmanuel Adaoag, and Provincial Engineering Office officials Engr. Domingo Mariano and Engr. Ferdie Dagsaan.

“Sa pamamagitan ng DepEd, nagagalak ang Pamahalaang Panlalawigan ng Zambales dahil isa na naman itong malaking hakbang tungo sa mas maayos at mas dekalidad na edukasyon para sa bawat mag-aaral na Zambaleño,” Ebdane said.