As advertising continues to evolve through social media, emerging technologies and new forms of content, the ASC stressed that creativity and innovation must remain anchored in established ethical standards.

Filipinos are no longer simply consumers of advertisements but also active distributors of information, sharing content with families, friends and wider online communities. The speed at which content can now spread has heightened the need for responsible advertising practices.

For the ASC, technological change does not mean abandoning established principles. Instead, standards must adapt to new platforms while remaining firmly rooted in truthfulness, fairness and responsibility.

Advertising companies have greater freedom than ever to develop campaigns and use different platforms to reach audiences. However, the ASC stressed that this increasingly open and creative environment makes strong advertising standards even more important.

“Together we can continue carrying the torch of self-regulation and make it shine even brighter,” ASC Executive Director Robbie Aligaga said as the council and its industry partners renewed their commitment to responsible advertising.

Starters, nurturers and stewards

In her closing remarks, Susan Dimacali, one of the incorporators of the ASC, described the council's legacy as being built by three groups: the starters, nurturers and stewards.

While each generation has taken a different journey, Dimacali said they share the same goal of preserving an advertising and communications industry founded on ethical practices and ensuring that future generations of brands and consumers continue what the ASC started.

The anniversary also highlighted challenges posed by rapidly advancing technologies, particularly artificial intelligence.

For the ASC, technological disruption is not entirely new. The advertising industry has repeatedly adapted to new platforms and methods throughout the council's five-decade history, and the rise of AI represents another transformation requiring continued learning and adjustment.

Dimacali stressed that technological advancement cannot replace the human responsibility at the heart of self-regulation.

“It is important to remain true. Technologies cannot do that. That is why self-regulation is important,” she said.

As the ASC enters its next chapter, the council said its commitment to self-regulation will continue alongside innovation, stronger industry partnerships and the changing ways Filipinos create, consume and share advertising.