She said members of the media may request copies of travel authorities and information on whom they were issued to, depending on the purpose of the request.

“Hindi po namin sini-single out, kailangan po talaga natin dito [ay] transparency. So, kung sino iyong nagdi-demand ng transparency, dapat maging transparent din siya sa kaniyang mga activities,” Castro said.

She also maintained that the Office of the President has been transparent about expenses.

“At patungkol sa budget, hindi rin po ito itinatago. Kumpletong resibo, walang peke, walang alias. Maaari po itong makita at ito naman po ay na-report na rin po sa COA (Commission on Audit),” she said.

Castro’s remarks came after Duterte called for the disclosure of all travel authorities issued by Malacañang, including the corresponding travel expenses and public funds involved.

Duterte’s travel authority for a planned trip to Japan from 19 to 24 August was requested to be canceled on Tuesday.

In a statement, the Vice President said transparency and accountability should apply not only to a single government office but to all government offices covered by Palace-issued travel authorities.

“Transparency and accountability should not be demanded from a single government office alone,” Duterte said.

“From here on, we expect that all travel authorities issued by the Palace, together with the corresponding travel expenses and public funds involved, be made available to the public,” she added.