Provincial Government provides prosthesis to 22 PWDs in Zambales

The Provincial Government of Zambales has provided free prosthetic legs and arms to 22 Persons with Disability (PWDs) at the San Marcelino District Hospital (SMDH) in the town of San Marcelino, Pampanga on 8 June 2026.

According to Governor Hermogenes E. Ebdane Jr., the said Leg Prosthesis Handover Program is part of the provincial government’s thrust to provide health services to the Zambaleños.

He added that Leg Prosthesis Program utilizes technology from Japan and was first introduced in Zambales thru Instalimb Solutions Philippines Inc. led by Regional Manager Jessie Jusayan, along with company officials Vince Carmona and Erika Cataina.