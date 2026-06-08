Provincial Government provides prosthesis to 22 PWDs in Zambales

The Provincial Government of Zambales has provided free prosthetic legs and arms to 22 Persons with Disability (PWDs) at the San Marcelino District Hospital (SMDH) in the town of San Marcelino, Pampanga on 8 June 2026.
According to Governor Hermogenes E. Ebdane Jr., the said Leg Prosthesis Handover Program is part of the provincial government’s thrust to provide health services to the Zambaleños.
He added that Leg Prosthesis Program utilizes technology from Japan and was first introduced in Zambales thru Instalimb Solutions Philippines Inc. led by Regional Manager Jessie Jusayan, along with company officials Vince Carmona and Erika Cataina.
Before the beneficiaries received their prosthesis, they underwent a series of consultations and fittings that took almost four months.
The said program was made possible thru the initiative of SMDH Chief of Hospital Dr. Cresencio T. Gonzales, along with the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD III) and the Department of Health (DOH), as well as the collaboration with 2nd District Rep. Congw. Doris “Nanay Bing” Maniquiz and the provincial government.
Maniquiz’ representative Edwin Mertola, San Antonio Mayor Dok Arvin Antipolo, PSWDO OIC Nadya T. Apostol, and Executive Assistant to the Governor Larraine B. Rico were present during the event.
“Lubos ang pasasalamat ng Pamahalaang Panlalawigan ng Zambales sa lahat ng mga taong nasa likod ng matagumpay na programang ito para sa ating mga kababayang Zambaleño, lalo na sa mga may kapansanan,” Governor Ebdane said.
“Patunay ito ng patuloy na pagtutulungan upang maihatid ang mga serbisyong nagbibigay ng pag-asa, kaginhawaan at mas magandang kalidad ng buhay sa ating mga mamamayan.”