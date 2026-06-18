Blind father receives new home through police-led community project in La Union

A visually impaired resident of Caba, La Union, and his two daughters received a newly built house through a community-driven housing initiative led by the 2nd La Union Provincial Mobile Force Company (LUPMFC).

The house, built under the police unit’s “Pabahay at Pailaw ng Pulis” project, was formally turned over to Rick Castillejos and his family during a ceremony held on June 18 in Sitio Canubat, Barangay San Jose.

Castillejos reportedly lost his eyesight due to a brain tumor. According to the police, his situation came to their attention during regular patrols and community outreach activities conducted in the area.