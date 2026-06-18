Blind father receives new home through police-led community project in La Union

A visually impaired resident of Caba, La Union, and his two daughters received a newly built house through a community-driven housing initiative led by the 2nd La Union Provincial Mobile Force Company (LUPMFC).
The house, built under the police unit’s “Pabahay at Pailaw ng Pulis” project, was formally turned over to Rick Castillejos and his family during a ceremony held on June 18 in Sitio Canubat, Barangay San Jose.
Castillejos reportedly lost his eyesight due to a brain tumor. According to the police, his situation came to their attention during regular patrols and community outreach activities conducted in the area.
The housing project was implemented through the unit’s 5P’s Impact Project program in partnership with community volunteer Lanie “Snow Whytz” Uson, local stakeholders, and volunteers who contributed to the construction effort.
Before the turnover, the newly completed house was blessed by Bishop Pepito H. Aspiras.
The ceremony was attended by La Union Police Provincial Office Director Redentor C. Ulsano, Caba Mayor Genefer Garcia Bulao-Madriaga, members of the LIBRA Riders Advocacy Support Group headed by Marivic N. Tolentino, and barangay officials led by Barangay Captain Armando Vergara.
Police officials said the project reflects continuing efforts to assist vulnerable families through partnerships between law enforcement, local government units, civic organizations, and community volunteers.
For Castillejos and his daughters, the new home represents more than shelter—it offers a fresh start and a measure of security made possible through collective community support.