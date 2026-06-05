Families displaced by waterways receive homes

DHSUD Secretary Jose Ramon Aliling and SHFC president Federico Laxa led the turnover ceremony. The beneficiary families previously lived along informal settlements by the waterways of Santa Monica in Quezon City and the Maria Luisa Subdivision in the Camarin neighborhood of Caloocan City.

Laxa cited that the community had waited nearly two decades for the project to materialize.

“After a 19-year journey from when this project was first started and planned, you are now fortunate,” Laxa said. “Your homeowners’ association has been blessed for a long time, but now your dream of owning your own house and lot is finally realized.”

Following the ceremony, Aliling and Laxa inspected the units to ensure they met government standards for safety and livability.

During the event, residents signed a community deed of restrictions outlining the rules and responsibilities expected of homeowners to maintain order and safety within the neighborhood.

Homeowners’ association president Princess Benilan thanked the national government for fulfilling the community’s long-term housing goals.

“The members of Mapalad Ka are very happy,” Benilan said. “Our simple dream went through many challenges, hardships, and exhaustion. Thank you very much to DHSUD, President Bongbong Marcos and the Social Housing Finance Corporation.”

The project was completed through the finance corporation’s Vertical Enhanced Community Mortgage Program, which aims to provide permanent shelter solutions to informal settler families.