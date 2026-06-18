Anne Curtis swaps action for a new movie chapter

Curtis said she is excited for audiences to finally see the action series before shifting her focus to filmmaking. Among her upcoming projects is a psychological thriller with director Mikhail Red, a genre she has not explored in years, as well as a reunion with filmmaker Ruel Bayani, her first collaboration with him since "No Other Woman."

The actress also disclosed that she has been meeting with director Irene Villamor to develop another potential film, signaling a busy new chapter filled with diverse and challenging roles. With one major production nearing the finish line, Curtis is proving that her passion for reinventing herself remains stronger than ever.