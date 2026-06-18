Anne Curtis swaps action for a new movie chapter

After years of filming the action-packed series "BuyBust: The Undesirables," Anne Curtis is preparing to return to the big screen with a slate of new movie projects. The actress revealed that the Netflix series is nearing completion, with only a few shooting days remaining, describing the physically demanding production as one of the most challenging yet rewarding experiences of her career.
Curtis said she is excited for audiences to finally see the action series before shifting her focus to filmmaking. Among her upcoming projects is a psychological thriller with director Mikhail Red, a genre she has not explored in years, as well as a reunion with filmmaker Ruel Bayani, her first collaboration with him since "No Other Woman."
The actress also disclosed that she has been meeting with director Irene Villamor to develop another potential film, signaling a busy new chapter filled with diverse and challenging roles. With one major production nearing the finish line, Curtis is proving that her passion for reinventing herself remains stronger than ever.