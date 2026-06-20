Anne Curtis tears up for dad on Father’s Day

“I don’t want to talk about it. My father passed away this year,” Anne said about Father’s Day.

She said that although she is already “okay,” “It still hurts a little.”

In an Instagram tribute, Anne described her dad as “my huckleberry friend, my gentle giant, my father dearest.”

"The grief comes in waves. The pain may pass (occasionally popping in to say hi) but remembering the special little moments I had with Dad is something I’ll always do," Curtis added.

She, however, noted that Erwan is an “amazing” dad to Dahlia.

“He’s so hands-on. He is Dahlia’s twin. They are two peas in a pod and I love seeing that. I love seeing that kind of relationship because it reminds me of me and my dad,” shared the teary-eyed It’s Showtime star.

Anne, who is celebrating her 29th anniversary in showbiz this year, is down to her last taping days for the new Netflix action series BuyBust: The Undesirables.