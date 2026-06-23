Anne Curtis criticized over past stance on juvenile offenders

Last Monday, 22 June, reports emerged that two teenage shooters, aged 14 and 15, allegedly killed three fellow teenagers and injured several others after opening fire at San Jose National High School in Tacloban, Leyte.

Reacting to the incident, a Facebook page called AllWrite posted: “Remember that Anne Curtis strongly opposes the proposal to lower the age of criminal liability. She said they are too young to be treated as criminals. Now remember the victims of the shooting incidents in General Trias, Tacloban and Cavite allegedly committed by minors.”

The post drew mixed reactions from netizens, some of whom believed Curtis appeared more sympathetic toward juvenile offenders than the victims of their crimes.

“Syempre tahimik ka nito Anne Curtis kasi malabo namang maka-relate ka sa sitwasyon ng mga magulang ng mga biktima (Of course you will remain silent on this Anne Curtis because it would be strange that you can relate with the parents in situations like this).”

“She’s clueless. Don’t bother.”

“Because they are safe in their gated private property.”

“That is how they try to be relevant without experiencing what it’s like to be helpless against assailants.”

Any comment, Ms. Curtis?

Coco Martin at his action best

I got to watch the first two episodes of Coco Martin’s Sigabo last Monday, 22 June, during a private screening for members of the media.

The opening scenes immediately delivered explosive action, featuring a riot inside a city jail where Martin’s character, Gabo, is incarcerated following the murder of a congressman by Django, played by Jhong Hilario. Although Gabo was involved with Django, he was the one arrested while Hilario’s character managed to evade authorities.

As expected, Gabo endures all forms of hardship during the riot. Despite being given an opportunity to escape, he chooses to serve his sentence. Freedom finally comes after eight years, but even on his journey home, trouble follows. While riding a bus, he gets into a fight with hold-up suspects and crosses paths with Julia Montes’ NCIA agent character. Their encounter unexpectedly ends with a kiss — something Montes’ character strongly resents.