Anne Curtis criticized over past stance on juvenile offenders

It’s Showtime host Anne Curtis has found herself at the center of online debate after netizens resurfaced her stance against lowering the age of criminal responsibility. In a 2019 Instagram post, Curtis strongly opposed bills that sought to lower the age of criminal liability, arguing that minors aged 9 to 15 who commit crimes are often “victims of their circumstances” and are still young enough to change.
“Instead of being penalized, they should have access to proper rehabilitation — where they can be properly cared for, understand what they may have done wrong, learn to change their ways, and be given a second chance at life,” Curtis wrote in a post showing her wearing a shirt with the message, “Children, Not Criminals.”
“I stand with UNICEF as they call on the government to work with child rights defenders and strengthen the juvenile justice system for the sake of all Filipino children,” she added.
Last Monday, 22 June, reports emerged that two teenage shooters, aged 14 and 15, allegedly killed three fellow teenagers and injured several others after opening fire at San Jose National High School in Tacloban, Leyte.
Reacting to the incident, a Facebook page called AllWrite posted: “Remember that Anne Curtis strongly opposes the proposal to lower the age of criminal liability. She said they are too young to be treated as criminals. Now remember the victims of the shooting incidents in General Trias, Tacloban and Cavite allegedly committed by minors.”
The post drew mixed reactions from netizens, some of whom believed Curtis appeared more sympathetic toward juvenile offenders than the victims of their crimes.
“Syempre tahimik ka nito Anne Curtis kasi malabo namang maka-relate ka sa sitwasyon ng mga magulang ng mga biktima (Of course you will remain silent on this Anne Curtis because it would be strange that you can relate with the parents in situations like this).”
“She’s clueless. Don’t bother.”
“Because they are safe in their gated private property.”
“That is how they try to be relevant without experiencing what it’s like to be helpless against assailants.”
Any comment, Ms. Curtis?
Coco Martin at his action best
I got to watch the first two episodes of Coco Martin’s Sigabo last Monday, 22 June, during a private screening for members of the media.
The opening scenes immediately delivered explosive action, featuring a riot inside a city jail where Martin’s character, Gabo, is incarcerated following the murder of a congressman by Django, played by Jhong Hilario. Although Gabo was involved with Django, he was the one arrested while Hilario’s character managed to evade authorities.
As expected, Gabo endures all forms of hardship during the riot. Despite being given an opportunity to escape, he chooses to serve his sentence. Freedom finally comes after eight years, but even on his journey home, trouble follows. While riding a bus, he gets into a fight with hold-up suspects and crosses paths with Julia Montes’ NCIA agent character. Their encounter unexpectedly ends with a kiss — something Montes’ character strongly resents.
The story then follows Gabo’s return to the community where he grew up, a place where viewers can almost smell and feel the harsh realities of extreme poverty. The scenes that follow depict a stark and gritty reality: an elderly woman angrily confronting neighbors for illegally tapping into her water line, residents preparing to sell pagpag or discarded food collected from fast-food establishments, young boys being trained as pickpockets, and various illegal activities thriving in the shadows.
The portrayal of life below the poverty line feels remarkably authentic. These scenes speak directly to viewers, offering an unfiltered glimpse into the daily struggles of people with little opportunity to improve their circumstances.
As usual, Martin delivers action-packed sequences throughout the series, engaging in what seems like an endless string of fights that make his character compelling and resilient. The car chase scenes, filmed amid Manila traffic, are executed effectively, while the fight choreography remains polished and convincing.
If anything, Sigabo succeeds because of its commitment to authenticity. The series draws strength from characters and situations rooted in reality, making it especially relatable to audiences who have witnessed or experienced similar hardships.
That said, it would not be surprising if Martin once again reclaims his title as Primetime King. Those hoping to follow in his footsteps may want to take notes on how he executes action scenes with confidence, intensity, and unmistakable star power.