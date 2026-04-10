From Manila to Tokyo: Anne Curtis and Mimiyuuuh take Hollywood fashion

Behind-the-scenes clips released by 20th Century Studios Philippines captured their excitement as they prepared for the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

“I’m so excited to, of course, number one is to watch the film and two, (to) be here at the event,” Anne shared.

Mimiyuuuh echoed the thrill of the experience, saying, “Maliban sa mga looks na makikita natin, excited ako to meet the cast!”

The pair’s interactions with the cast quickly became standout highlights. Anne Curtis shared a warm introduction with Meryl Streep, exchanging greetings as the award-winning actress responded with a smile. She also had a playful moment with Anne Hathaway, with both women laughing as they introduced themselves.

“Hi, I’m Anne!” Anne said, shaking Anne Hathaway’s hands as the Hollywood actress playfully introduced, “I’m Anne!”

Meanwhile, Mimiyuuuh lived out her fangirl moment, embracing both Streep and Hathaway during their interview. Her bold red ensemble also caught attention, earning a compliment straight from Streep herself.

“It looks incredible on you,” Meryl told Mimiyuuuh.

Reflecting on the encounter, Anne described the experience as both memorable and effortless.

“They’re so sweet. Easy to interview.”

While the full interview has yet to be released, anticipation is already building as fans await more moments from the Tokyo junket. Mimiyuuuh also hinted at a vlog chronicling the entire experience, following her earlier posts from the red carpet.

“A million girls would kill for this job. 👠💃🏽 Here in Tokyo, Japan for the Red Carpet Premiere of The Devil Wears Prada 2! BEYOND GRATEFUL TO BE HERE TOGETHER WITH THE ONE AND ONLY @annecurtissmith for @disneystudiosph @20thcenturystudiosph! Hindi pa rin ako makapaniwala na I’m living this life na makakahinga ako ng parehong hangin nila @merylstreep at @annehathaway . GRABE! Marami pa po kayong aabangan from this junket! LIFE IS LIFING! ♥️✨,” Mimiyuuuh shared.

Set against the evolving world of fashion publishing, The Devil Wears Prada 2 revisits Miranda Priestly’s high-stakes career as she crosses paths once more with Andy Sachs and former assistant Emily Charlton, now a formidable force in the luxury industry.

The film is scheduled to premiere in Philippine cinemas on April 29, marking another highly anticipated chapter in the iconic fashion franchise—now made even more special with Filipino talents taking part in its global spotlight.