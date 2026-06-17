Armed man neutralized after attempting to stab Muntinlupa cop

The suspect had already struck a police officer with a stone and was moving to stab him with an improvised knife along the National Road in Barangay Putatan, Muntinlupa City.

According to police reports, at around 7:45 p.m., mobile patrol personnel from Putatan Sub‑Station 2 were flagged down by a concerned citizen who reported a male individual causing a disturbance and throwing stones in front of an apartelle in the area.

The responding patrol team immediately proceeded to the location and requested backup. As the second mobile unit arrived and was about to park, the suspect allegedly hurled a stone at the patrol vehicle, shattering the side window and hitting one of the officers on the head. The suspect then reportedly brandished an improvised ice pick and advanced toward the injured officer.

Sensing an imminent and life‑threatening attack, a member of the backup team discharged his service firearm, hitting the suspect.

Despite the gunshot wound, the suspect attempted to flee but was quickly restrained and arrested by responding officers. He was rushed to the Ospital ng Muntinlupa, where he was declared dead on arrival.

The injured police officer was initially brought to the Muntinlupa Medical Center and was later transferred to the Philippine National Police General Hospital in Camp Crame for further treatment and scheduled surgery.