Unlocking real-life security: Smart Yale launches new flagship devices

Security doesn’t have to be so hard. Would you agree?

From door locks with palm and facial recognition, to fingerprint scanners, the new Smart Yale Home flagship devices bring convenience and security right to your doorstep.

On 15 June, Yale Home brought its Smart Yale Home Pop-up Booth Roadshow to Wilcon Depot Balintawak, Quezon City, showcasing its latest innovations in smart home security and connected living.

Centered on the campaign “Unlock Real Life Security. Upgrade to a Smart Yale Home,” the roadshow features a “Y”-shaped experiential booth, where visitors can explore the brand’s latest products firsthand.