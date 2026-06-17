Unlocking real-life security: Smart Yale launches new flagship devices

Security doesn’t have to be so hard. Would you agree?
From door locks with palm and facial recognition, to fingerprint scanners, the new Smart Yale Home flagship devices bring convenience and security right to your doorstep.
On 15 June, Yale Home brought its Smart Yale Home Pop-up Booth Roadshow to Wilcon Depot Balintawak, Quezon City, showcasing its latest innovations in smart home security and connected living.
Centered on the campaign “Unlock Real Life Security. Upgrade to a Smart Yale Home,” the roadshow features a “Y”-shaped experiential booth, where visitors can explore the brand’s latest products firsthand.
On display are the flagship devices such as the Yale Luna Elite+, which features FaceScan and PalmScan biometric access powered by 3D structured light technology, along with different entry options including thumbprint, PIN code, RFID, mechanical key, and app control, and a built-in viewer screen, motion alerts, and dual-battery backup.
Secondly, Yale Uno, a fingerprint sensor directly on the handle for one-motion unlocking, along with PIN, RFID, and key access, and added security modes such as Panic Mode and Passage Mode for everyday flexibility for a more practical and simple lock.
Meanwhile, the Yale YDL325 Series is the solution for all interior spaces, with fingerprint, app, PIN, and key access features, available in square and circle variants, designed with a smooth finish.
Additionally, the Yale Solis Safe Series, which offers various sizes of laser-cut steel with solid bolts, offering fingerprint, PIN code, and dual authentication access, along with LED-lit interiors and backup access options for secure storage of valuables.
The prices are as follows:
Yale Luna Elite+ - P55,243.50 from P84,990
Yale Uno - P12,743 from P16,990
Yale YDL325 Series - P7,992 from P9,990.
Yale Solis Safe Series
230L - P13,992
250L - P14,490
400L - P16,490
560L - P19,990
Join the takeover at Wilcon Depot Balintawag, Quezon City, from 15 to 30 June, and experience real-life home setups that feature quality security at your fingertips.