"During the time when I was working with him, we did the music fest and everything, and then I lost ₱150 million throughout that whole process," Reid said.

"That was like the last 10 years of work that I've done. Probably more. It was a lot," he added. "It was like almost all of what I'd saved. It was heavy."

"There was a little bit too much trust there. And even though there were so many people telling me, 'Yo, I think you need to be careful of this person,' I think I didn't want to believe that at the time because I thought we were close. I also just couldn't believe that people like that could exist," the actor said.

Reid shared that it was Pressman who helped him find a way forward.

"She's the one who really had to shake me and be like, 'Hey, you need to wake up. I don't think this is ever going to get better. I don't think you're going to get that money back. You need to really wake up and see that's what's happening,'" he recalled.

"Issa was such a huge part of that whole experience," he continued. "I was so smitten and in love that no matter what the hell was going on, it completely distracted me from how bad I was supposed to be feeling at the time... that love became my compass."

While Reid did not identify his former business partner, it can be recalled that he previously accused Jeffrey Oh of "tricking" him and owing him more than ₱100 million in relation to his talent agency, Careless Music. Oh has since been terminated from the company in July 2024.