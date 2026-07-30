Of late, Kathryn Bernardo and her rumored boyfriend, Lucena City Mayor Mark Alcala, have reportedly been the subject of breakup rumors.
This came after screenshots of social media posts suggested that the couple might be going through a rough patch in their relationship.
It all stemmed from consecutive posts on X where fans were praying that the mayor could move on.
“I pray for mayor’s healing,” one netizen tweeted.
Another followed suit and wrote, “Mayor, move on ka na. Kami rin.”
This prompted some netizens to speculate about the status of the pair's relationship.
However, one fan claimed the mayor was recently seen fetching Bernardo from the set of her latest series, Someone, Someday.
“But last weekend, Mark was seen picking up Kathryn from her taping,” one netizen claimed.
For now, there has been no confirmation from either Bernardo or Alcala, and everything remains purely speculative.