Of late, Kathryn Bernardo and her rumored boyfriend, Lucena City Mayor Mark Alcala, have reportedly been the subject of breakup rumors.

This came after screenshots of social media posts suggested that the couple might be going through a rough patch in their relationship.

It all stemmed from consecutive posts on X where fans were praying that the mayor could move on.

“I pray for mayor’s healing,” one netizen tweeted.

Another followed suit and wrote, “Mayor, move on ka na. Kami rin.”