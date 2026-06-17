PNP urges schools to tighten security after Cavite stabbing

PNP Chief Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. described the incident as deeply concerning, stressing that schools must remain safe spaces for learning and development. According to police, a 14-year-old Grade 8 student entered a Grade 5 classroom and attacked younger pupils with a kitchen knife while teachers were reportedly attending a meeting, leaving the classroom temporarily unattended. The injured students sustained severe wounds but are in stable condition.

Nartatez directed the Cavite Provincial Police Office and Police Regional Office 4A to conduct a full investigation and ordered local police units to increase visibility around schools and nearby areas to prevent similar incidents. The teenage suspect has been turned over to local social welfare officials for medical and psychological evaluation, while investigators continue to determine how the weapon entered the school undetected.