PNP chief warns parents after school incident

“Parents’ guidance remains the first line of defense in protecting children from all kinds of threats, including situations that may lead them to violate the law. In coordination with school authorities and other stakeholders, let us work together to ensure their safety and welfare,” Nartatez said.

The student was later brought to the barangay hall, where she claimed she was keeping the items for her cousin. She was subsequently turned over to a reformation center for proper intervention.

Nartatez said he has already ordered a thorough investigation to determine accountability and identify those responsible for the incident.

He stressed, however, that parental involvement should go beyond the home and extend to children’s daily routines, activities, and social circles.

“It is important for parents to stay involved and remain present in their children’s activities. It is equally important that they know the people their children regularly interact with,” he added.

The PNP chief also assured the public that the police organization will continue supporting efforts aimed at making schools safe spaces for both learners and teachers.

“On the part of the PNP, we will continue to support programs and projects that are intended to make every school a safe place for everyone, especially students and their teachers,” he said.