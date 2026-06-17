PNP reiterates strict enforcement of firearm licensing rules

PNP Chief Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. said the reminder applies to all firearm owners without exception as part of the police force's mandate to regulate firearms nationwide.

“The Philippine National Police reminds all firearm owners that ownership of firearms is a regulated privilege under the law. Every firearm must be properly licensed, registered, and regularly renewed with the PNP Firearms and Explosives Office,” Nartatez said.

He added that gun owners must also ensure the lawful possession, proper documentation, and safe storage of their firearms.

“We urge strict compliance with all requirements on safe storage, documentation, and lawful possession. Transparency in firearm ownership is essential not only for accountability but also for public safety,” he said.

Nartatez warned that possessing unlicensed or improperly documented firearms may result in administrative and criminal liabilities under existing laws.

“Regardless of status or position, all gun owners are subject to the same rules. The PNP enforces firearm laws equally and without exception,” he added.