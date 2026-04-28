PNP to revoke gun license of man in viral Makati incident

PNP chief P/Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. said the government allows civilian gun ownership for protection, not intimidation, stressing that misuse can lead to loss of the privilege. “The government is allowing gun ownership of its civilian citizens for protection, not for bullying and other forms of intimidation. Once guns are used other than protection, then the owner automatically loses the right to bear one,” Nartatez said.

The incident involved a multi-vehicle collision along Chino Roces Avenue on April 24, where a man was seen holding a firearm outside a pickup truck. Police said the parties have reached an amicable settlement but emphasized that publicly displaying a firearm remains a serious violation. “I am warning our kababayan to refrain from brandishing their firearms as this can disrupt order in our communities,” Nartatez said, adding that authorities will pursue administrative action against the individual.